Rapper The Game’s Bulgy Thirst Trap Has Us PARCHED!

Anybody got some water? It’s not for me? It’s so I can splash it on The Game’s white undies and get a better view.

Rapper The Game posted a delicious-looking thirst trap on his Instagram account over the past day. The initial post, in which he’s standing in front of his mirror in tight white boxers, shows him celebrating his body after losing weight.

“Quarantine had me 30 pounds over weight….” he wrote. “In the house eating whatever my kids ate like the outcome was gonna be smooth. Nope, s**t went straight to my belly & face.”

The rapper then shared he decided to drop the quarantine weight when vaccines started to go around.

“After 56 days into my @60daysoffitness, I am healthier, lean again & getting ready to fuck the summer up,” he added.

Interesting choice of words… Now, we’re gonna ignore the fact that this is clearly a promotion for the fitness program and enjoy the nice thirst trap that comes along with it. We mean, with that dome poking out, can you blame us?

For those who don’t know him, 41-year-old rapper has been in the music industry for two decades now. And yes, it appears he’s straight. But, he’s also supportive of LGBTQ people. Back in 2011, The Game spoke to VLADTV about the issue of closeted =rappers/singers in hip-hop. He said that all closeted performers should come out. But, he was pretty rough in his way of saying it.

“I think there are several rappers that are in the closet and gay,” he said at the time. “They are the only type of gay people that I have a problem with. I don’t have a problem with gay people. Gay people are everywhere and rightfully so, it’s a free country. Beyoncé should have asked ‘Who run the world?’ Gays.”

“Be gay, you can do that,” he went on. And here’s where his words could have used some guidance. “Game don’t have a problem with gay people. Game has a problem with people that are pretending not to be gay and are gay because the number one issue with that is that you could be fooling somebody and you could give them AIDS and they can die and so that in the closet s**t is real scary.”

Ooh, missed the landing on that one. Again, these comments were made a decade ago. Hopefully, The Game’s learned enough to not think all closeted men could give somebody AIDS. And hopefully, his support of gays isn’t so… misworded nowadays.

…Can we go back to thirsting over that white undies bulge? Should we? Or, you know what? Let’s just move on to the next guy.