Raven Set To Host The WOW Presents Plus Series ‘Painted With Raven’

As one of the most prominent performers to emerge from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, Raven has parlayed her fame and ability to wield a brush to become the go-to makeup artist for RuPaul herself, working as her personal makeup artist since Season 9.

Raven has gone on to even snag a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020 for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic), accepting the award by simply saying in part “I want to thank the academy so much, not just for nominating us this year, but for giving us the win,” and finishing by saying “From the bottom of my heart and all of the hearts of the glam squad here at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, I want to thank you for giving us the win”. Now it looks like Raven is about to embark on the search for the “Next Makeup Superstar” with the new WOW Presents Plus competition series Painted With Raven (premiering later this year)

Executive Produced by World of Wonder dream team Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell as well as RuPaul, Painted with Raven, will be hosted by Raven herself. In this exciting new competition series (that kicked off casting yesterday) Raven “sets out to find the next makeup superstar from a glittering group of artists across America.”

For the series, MUAs from across the country are remotely competing (from the comfort of their own homes) “in a series of fierce challenges and weekly face-offs that will snatch wigs, and inspire makeup enthusiasts everywhere. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.”The series joins RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Werq The World, Fashion Photo Ruview, and more on WOW Presents Plus, also marking the first major competition series on the platform.

Host Raven says “Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about; it is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career. I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!” “We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country,” says Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, “Raven has dazzled audiences worldwide and we are so excited to welcome her as our host on the journey to find the next emerging makeup superstar.”

Follow WOW Presents Plus on their website

Follow Raven on Instagram