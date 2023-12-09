Reacher’s Alan Ritchson Shares Shirtless BTS Snap

The Hunger Games: Hungry for Alan Ritchson…

This has always perplexed me. When examining the most successful American Idol finalists of all time, everyone is so quick to nominate Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert and Fantasia. But no one ever mentions Alan Ritchson. Although he only made the Top 80 during American Idol’s third season, he’s gone on to have an enviable career in Hollywood.

Let’s take it way back to 2004.

Since his singing debut, Alan Ritchson, age 41, has booked incredible roles in big blockbusters. His movie roles include Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Aimes in Fast X.

As far as important television roles, the North Dakota native co-starred as Aquaman in Smallville and as Hank Hall in Titans. He currently stars as the title character, Jack, in Amazon Prime’s Reacher.

Reacher’s second season is slated to debut on Prime next week.

And, really, this is one way to promote the upcoming season premiere.

On Thursday, the Hunger Games star shared this behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram, showing what he says is a fake tattoo removal.

I know that Ritchson has always had an enviable body, but he appears to have put on a considerable amount of muscle in the last few months. Not that anyone, straight women or gay men, are complaining!

Are you a fan of Alan’s? Even though he’s not in it, is this enough to make you go to see the new Hunger Games prequel? Are you excited for the new season of Reacher? Comment and let me know!