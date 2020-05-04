‘Read U Wrote U’ Gets 2020 Quarantined Spin & It Is Everything — Watch

Arguably the greatest song to come out of any season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spinoff series All Stars has been giving an updated quarantine version and it is everything!

Katya, Detox, Alaska and Roxxxy Andrews joined forces again, virtually, to provide us with some wonderful and hilarious entertainment while we are stuck at home. The All Stars 2 castmates debuted their new video for “Read U Wrote U” on Sunday, May 3, which was just as amazing to gawk at as the original one was nearly four years ago.

There were, of course, a ton of differences in the 2020 edition like Detox’s face not being visible throughout the video. “Now, before you read me and write me, I had just had an invasive facial treatment to help with my scarring more a couple of days before we got the deadline for this and I was unable to put on makeup,” she explained on Instagram. “But there was no way I was missing out on this! Hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.” They used glamorous animojis instead.

Here’s a couple of memorable things we spotted in the almost 4-minute clip that has left us in complete stitches:

The Golden Girls clacking fan making an appearance in the first seconds of the footage.

Roxxxy devouring a delicious pork chop.

Alaska hilariously moving a chair around during Detox’s verse.

Katya holding up portraits of Vladamir Lenin and Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Alaska using a Trader Joe’s paper bag during the line, “Your face just needs a paper bag”.

Katya’s arm dancing.

Alaska, Katya and Roxxxy falling to the ground when Detox says, “Hold up… X!”

Alaska’s reactions during Roxxxy’s iconic verse.

Which version do you like better Instinct Magazine readers?