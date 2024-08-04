Ready To Serve + Farmer Bears + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Ben (above), who wondered if he should shave his chest. #sillyquestion

We are not mad at Olympic hottie Florent Manaudou and his abs:

True Blood/Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello is looking fierce:

Thara flexed with tongue:

Dani Garrido is making plans for vacay:

Joel Weineke isn’t afraid to drift:

We hear Derrick Henry can be very handy to have around:

Levi Conely gave great black and white:

William Allan thinks he needs to trim his bush:

Kevin Carnell is always ready to serve:

Kyle Pavlin was giving you farmer bear vibes:

Andre Chandler explored the Red Woods:

Romance novel model Kevin Davis’s hard work pays off with another cover gig:

Emerson Silva is all the reason we need to like sports:

DaddyHunt rounded up their “Sexiest Gay Olympians:”