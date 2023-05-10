‘Real Friends of WeHo’ Star Joey Zauzig Ties the Knot with Fiancé

Joey Zauzig has officially tied the knot with then-fiancé and now-husband Brian Grossman, and he recently shared a series of beautiful photos from their wedding day.

The couple got engaged in July 2021, and they got married on April 21, 2023 in Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth.

“4/21/23 Officially husbands We decided while in our favorite place in the world we would make it official! We talked a bunch about what our wedding would look like and where it would be – but decided that it was about us and sharing our love together. Last year we visited Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth and both pointed to a cliff over the ocean and said, “that’s where we should get married”. We were back for a vacation and decided to seize the opportunity,” Zauzig wrote.

He also revealed that their beautiful wedding ceremony was planned in “less than 48 hours,” sharing:

“The wonderful Rosewood team helped us put together the most perfect ceremony and celebration with less than 48 hours to plan – and we got to do it our way and be really present in the moments of the evening. We laughed, we cried, we danced and are still smiling.”

Moreover, the 30-year-old TV personality noted that him and his husband are also planning to celebrate with their friends and family at some point.

“Of course at some point we will celebrate with family and friends but this just felt right, and it was the best night of our lives and something we will never forget on our journey as partners,” Zauzig expressed.

Here are the lovely wedding photos of the couple:

Congratulations to Joey Zauzig and Brian Grossman! <3