‘Real Housewife’ Braunwyn Windham-Burke Champions Son Jacob As He Enters The World Of Drag

Since joining The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has proven to be one of the most polarizing and “realest” Housewives to ever join the franchise. While many women join the franchise with the intent launch a product line or depart a marriage, Windham-Burke, husband Shawn & her seven children all joined the show to show their real and authentic lives. Whether it has been Braunwyn & Shawn’s truly modern marriage or the simply the daily challenges of being parents to seven children of varying ages, Braunwyn’s transparency has been refreshing. This year, we got to know her fifteen year old son Jacob’s journey a bit more, which includes his strong desire to dress in drag for the first time.

The OC stunner took her advocacy for her son direct to screens nationwide when she showed support for her son and his new love of drag during a recent episode. Making his transformation to the newly named Divine Devon a family affair, Jacob emerged in full drag, complete with blonde wig and stunning blue gown. Jacob said “Being a woman in drag feels the most empowering that I have ever felt in my life. I didn’t know how good this would feel until I did it. I love it so much!”

Jacob’s parents didn’t just talk the talk when it came to standing by their son, they walked the walk-especially father Shawn. The internet lit up when Shawn Windham-Burke appeared in photos this past February when, along with Braunwyn & Jacob, they attended an event at the San Diego LGBTQ Youth Center, Shawn hit the red carpet in red stilettos in support of Jacob. When online trolls lashed out for Shawn’s way of supporting his child, mama bear Braunwyn spoke out on Instagram, saying in part “waking up this morning and seeing all the hate that my husband is getting for a pair of shoes sort of goes to show why this is so important.”

The reality star concluded: “So as long as a pair of shoes can be so polarizing and divisive, it means we still have a lot of work to do.”

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ airs on Bravo on Wednesday nights (check local listings)

