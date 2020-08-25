Brace Yourselves… A ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Is Apparently In The Works!

So many iconic reality television franchises have launched at least one All-Stars season since each of their show’s inceptions. RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother, Top Chef, Survivor, the list goes on and on and on.

Well, brace yourselves Bravo fans, because a Real Housewives All-Stars season is apparently in the works! Tamra Judge, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County for over a decade, dropped some deliciously yummy tea about this in a new interview with popular Instagram account Faces by Bravo.

Tamra alleges that some of her fellow Real Housewives sisters were already cast earlier this year before Coronavirus “shut it down” due to travel restrictions.

The mother-of-four also claimed that things are still “in the works” with it but doesn’t exactly know when it will happen as we are still living in a COVID-19 kind of world.

This leaves so much open to interpretation should this actually happen. First of all, how would they do it? Would it be like a typical RH season where they would all reside in a certain city or tropical destination and do their usual shade/bickering/arguing with each other?

Furthermore, and this is the big one, WHO WOULD BE THE CAST? The Real Housewives have been a staple on Bravo for 15 years with hundreds of fabulous women becoming household names in the process.

Would they choose one per franchise and see what happens? Will previous relationships be tested if certain people are chosen? This could be one of the biggest things we see on television all year should this happen so here’s hoping we hear some real news about it soon!