Vicki, Denise & More: All The ‘Real Housewives’ Who Departed in 2020 (So Far)

Whoop it up, make it nice, BLOOP! Catchphrases we probably won’t be hearing again on any Real Housewives franchise in the near future.
2020 has been a rough year for RH fans who had to say goodbye to so many iconic cast members. The list seems to keep piling up on a weekly basis as of late as names are being consistently added for one reason or another.
These are women who we have loved to love, loved to hate and became the topic of many conversations between our friends group throughout the duration of them being on their shows. They were a huge part of our reality television guilty pleasure and many of us are sad to see them go.
Take a look at the list of RH who have left us heartbroken with their departures.
Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC seasons 1 through14)
The “OG of the OC” revealed her decision to part ways with RHOC at the beginning of the year. This was after she was demoted to a friend of the show for season 14, something the mother-of-two wasn’t very happy about.
Tamra Judge (RHOC seasons 3 through 14)
Tamra announced her decision to leave days after Vicki. Even though she wasn’t an OG she certainly seemed like one as the Cut Fitness owner was embroiled in the majority of the drama surrounding the show with nearly every cast member, past and present.
Dorinda Medley (RHONY seasons 7 through 12)
View this post on Instagram
What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda
The woman who vowed to “make it nice” and shut down Sonja Morgan by screaming “CLIP” during an iconic RHONY scene revealed she won’t be back in an August 2020 post.
Denise Richards (RHOBH seasons 9 and 10)
Fans considered Denise to be a breath of fresh air when she joined RHOBH in season 9 with her hunky husband Aaron Phypers. Sadly all good things must come to an end as she quit the show earlier this month after a season of nasty accusations from costar Brandi Glanville.
NeNe Leakes (RHOA seasons 1 through 8. 10 through 12)
The OG peach has left RHOA once again. She announced her decision in September after weeks of speculating over if she would return or not. NeNe, arguably the most quotable housewife of all time, first departed from the long-running Bravo series in season 8 before making her triumphant return two years later.
Teddi Mellencamp (RHOBH seasons 8 through 10)
View this post on Instagram
No one wakes up everyday ready to face the world with a smile (no matter what it looks like on Insta!). But I do wake up knowing I’ve made a commitment to take care of my physical & mental health to help me get to that smile. Now more than ever that commitment is so important; so I can lean in to being present and feel at peace each day. Here are my top 5 recommendations for helping achieve that happy state of mind: ⁃ Do something active (sounds simple, it IS simple, but makes a big impact) ⁃ Spend quality time with the kiddos (or any loved ones) and have conversations about their lives ⁃ Journal (getting your feelings out on paper is so helpful) ⁃ Fuel myself with clean foods that make me feel good ⁃ Only follow Instagram accounts that bring me joy (this is a great tip!!) What did I miss? Share your faves that get you feeling your best each day!
Teddi was a cast member on RHOBH for three seasons before getting fired earlier this month.
Danielle Staub (RHONJ seasons 1 and 2, 8 through 10)
The woman responsible for Teresa Giudice flipping a table during RHONJ season one finally quit the show at the beginning of this year. She recently blasted Andy Cohen on her podcast, saying in part that she has “no more respect” for the show’s producer.
LeeAnne Locken (RHOD seasons 1-4)
View this post on Instagram
Happy National #elephantappreciationday 🐘🤍🖤 .. #elephants are some of the sweetest animals that walk the earth! Sadly, they are also some of the most abused. 💔 This #elephant was rescued along with others and lives in #peace now at the @wildlife_friends_foundation in #thailand ❤️ .. #animallovers #animalrescue #animalsanctuary #animals #animalsofinstagram #elephantlove #leeannelocken #leeanne #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #rescued #rescueanimals
LeeAnne, who seemed to always be at the center of the drama on RHOD, announced her decision to leave back in February.
