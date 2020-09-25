Vicki, Denise & More: All The ‘Real Housewives’ Who Departed in 2020 (So Far)

Whoop it up, make it nice, BLOOP! Catchphrases we probably won’t be hearing again on any Real Housewives franchise in the near future.

2020 has been a rough year for RH fans who had to say goodbye to so many iconic cast members. The list seems to keep piling up on a weekly basis as of late as names are being consistently added for one reason or another.

These are women who we have loved to love, loved to hate and became the topic of many conversations between our friends group throughout the duration of them being on their shows. They were a huge part of our reality television guilty pleasure and many of us are sad to see them go.

Take a look at the list of RH who have left us heartbroken with their departures.

Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC seasons 1 through14)

The “OG of the OC” revealed her decision to part ways with RHOC at the beginning of the year. This was after she was demoted to a friend of the show for season 14, something the mother-of-two wasn’t very happy about.

Tamra Judge (RHOC seasons 3 through 14)

Tamra announced her decision to leave days after Vicki. Even though she wasn’t an OG she certainly seemed like one as the Cut Fitness owner was embroiled in the majority of the drama surrounding the show with nearly every cast member, past and present.

Dorinda Medley (RHONY seasons 7 through 12)

The woman who vowed to “make it nice” and shut down Sonja Morgan by screaming “CLIP” during an iconic RHONY scene revealed she won’t be back in an August 2020 post.

Denise Richards (RHOBH seasons 9 and 10)

Fans considered Denise to be a breath of fresh air when she joined RHOBH in season 9 with her hunky husband Aaron Phypers. Sadly all good things must come to an end as she quit the show earlier this month after a season of nasty accusations from costar Brandi Glanville.

NeNe Leakes (RHOA seasons 1 through 8. 10 through 12)

The OG peach has left RHOA once again. She announced her decision in September after weeks of speculating over if she would return or not. NeNe, arguably the most quotable housewife of all time, first departed from the long-running Bravo series in season 8 before making her triumphant return two years later.

Teddi Mellencamp (RHOBH seasons 8 through 10)

Teddi was a cast member on RHOBH for three seasons before getting fired earlier this month.

Danielle Staub (RHONJ seasons 1 and 2, 8 through 10)

The woman responsible for Teresa Giudice flipping a table during RHONJ season one finally quit the show at the beginning of this year. She recently blasted Andy Cohen on her podcast, saying in part that she has “no more respect” for the show’s producer.

LeeAnne Locken (RHOD seasons 1-4)

LeeAnne, who seemed to always be at the center of the drama on RHOD, announced her decision to leave back in February.