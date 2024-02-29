‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo

Fashion designer and reality TV star Leah McSweeney recently filed a civil lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo for alleged discrimination and “rotted” workplace culture during her time in ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’.

According to People, McSweeney’s 109-page complaint claims that Cohen and Bravo “established a ‘rotted’ workplace culture where employees were pressured to consume alcohol.”

Also, the defendants allegedly didn’t accommodate disabilities, such as “alcohol use disorder” and “mental health disorders”, therefore failing to maintain a safe working environment. Not to mention, McSweeney allegedly confided with the show’s producers about her alcohol use disorder.

She claims that they discriminated against that, as well as other mental health disorders after “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” in order to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

The complaint also includes McSweeney’s claim regarding Cohen’s alleged “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees.”

“Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” the 41-year-old reality star alleges.

“Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free,” McSweeney further claims.

Meanwhile, a representative for Cohen told Deadline that “the claims against Andy are completely false!”

You can also check out McSweeney’s Instagram post regarding the issue here:

Sources: people.com, ew.com, deadline.com