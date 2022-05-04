“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Ex-Wives Club)” Hits Peacock

After making a splash last summer on Peacock, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is back for a Season 2; but with a twist. For the first time, eight former Real Housewives will converge on fan favorite Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate (the aptly title Blue Stone Manor) and welcomes women from Orange County, Atlanta, and Beverly Hills. The women have one common denominator; they’ve all departed their own Housewives city after some extremely polarizing and provocative seasons as “Housewives”. Some know each other very well, others are meeting for the first time ever, and some have some long-standing grudges that they’re going to be forced to settle once and for all, since the women are all staying under the same roof.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Ex-Wives Club) drops June 23 on Peacock. Three of the seven episodes will drop on premiere day, with a new episode available to stream each Thursday following, and the Ex-Wives Club includes: former Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson; Real Housewives of New York City former apple-holders Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin; Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumni Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville. The mix of “OG” Housewives and newer faces to the franchise promises a va

The trailer for #RHUGT Season 2 is here! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9iOGl4lWQv — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) May 4, 2022

While the Ultimate Girls Trip (Ex-Wives Club) trailer promises the reunion of old friends (Judge & Gunvalson) and the reigniting of old feuds (Zarin & Medley), it promises moments of hilarity, as the ladies take full advantage of the grounds and amenities at Blue Stone Manor. The official description of the series from Peacock (direct from People) promises Taylor Armstrong & Brandi Glanville settling an old score, while Vicki Gunvalson arrives fresh off her engagement shockingly being called off. Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille seem to be going from peach holders to peace makers, while hostess Dorinda Medley’s quip towards a fellow ex-Housewife a sure to be meme-worthy moment when she describes one of them as having “the face of an angel and the mouth of a serpent”.

