‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Heads To Thailand For Season 3

After Season 1 headed to the shores of Turks & Caicos and Season 2 was spent in the hallowed halls of BlueStone Manor, Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip definitely has a lot to live up to. Based on the recently revealed locale (and cast) they are more than ready for the challenge. People reported that the third season of the smash Real Housewives spin-off is poised to head to Thailand. The ladies are scheduled to arrive in the Southeast Asia locale today, with filming set to commence on July 18th.

The cast got a possible early confirmation from Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria (who resposted a shot of the full cast at the time on her Instagram story, reported by ET). Joining Echevarria from Miami will be original cast member Marysol Patton, Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. Real Housewives of New York City’s Tinsley Mortimer was originally part of the cast, but People reported earlier today that Mortimer has dropped out for “personal reasons” and is being replaced by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

As casting on the third iteration of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finalized, another hotly anticipated spin-off just might have finalized its own casting. After Tinsley Mortimer’s abrupt departure from #RHUGT3, DeuxMoi is now revealing that the personal reasons are not exactly “personal”. The rabidly followed site revealed that Mortimer is not joining the ladies in Thailand because she is joining another group of familiar faces in a much more familiar locale. Mortimer is allegedly going to be joining Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Kiloren Bensimon and Jill Zarin on the previously announced Real Housewives of New York-Legacy (with a brand new cast of The Real Housewives of New York yet to be announced). Real Housewives maven & Not All Diamonds & Rosé author Dave Quinn shot the vaguely shot the rumors down on Twitter, saying there neither contracts being signed or offers being made has happened. At this point, we are simply waiting anxiously to see which ladies from the Big Apple return for the inaugural Legacy series.

LOL not a single #RHONYLegacy contract has been signed and no official offers from the network even made — but sure, go and publish your dreamcasts! — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 14, 2022

