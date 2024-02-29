Reality TV Star is Shredded and Thriving After Finding Fame

Started as the gardener, now I’m here. It’s his quote, not mine, but it’s still catchy!

One of my favorite reality TV alumni, 33-year-old Billy Reilich, is absolutely thriving after the cameras stopped rolling a few years ago.

Billy kickstarted a career in Hollywood after being featured as a gardener in a handful of The Ellen DeGeneres Show episodes throughout 2014 and 2015. And to this day, he still talks highly of her!

Shortly after acquiring a fan base, reality TV casting directors came knocking and eventually the hunky superstar co-starred in episodes of What Happens at the Abbey, Ex on the Beach and Men of West Hollywood.

Although it’s been four years and he hasn’t publicly ruled out a return to reality TV, Billy is currently making a living as a personal trainer. He’s now a NASM CPT (aka certified personal trainer) and recently launched Yurich Reilich Online Coaching, which offers personalized training plans for $30/month.

Reilich is also a part time model, actor and brand ambassador. You can still subscribe to his OnlyFans page for just $5.99/month.

I became a fan of Billy, who identifies as pansexual, during his tenure on Ex on the Beach. While I don’t know him in person, I was pleasantly surprised to see depth and emotion hidden below all the muscles. I’m looking to get back into my fitness journey soon, and maybe I know just where to go.

