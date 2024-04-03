Reality TV Star Tyler Cameron Announces OnlyFans with a Naked Pic

On April 1, Tyler Cameron announced that he has joined OnlyFans, and it is apparently not an April Fools’ Day joke from him, as the the link works, and the page actually exists.

Not to mention the fact that the 31-year-old reality TV star did a nude photoshoot to launch his OnlyFans, and he posted a super steamy pic to share the good news on Instagram.

“The reveal ya’ll have been asking for… head to OnlyFans to see more… link in bio,” he wrote on the caption.

Aside from the nude photo, Cameron also posted a behind-the-scenes video clip from his sexy photoshoot, which he captioned:

“Towel drops today… trailer drops tomorrow,” referring to the first trailer of his new show ‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’.

A synopsis of ‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ via Entertainment Weekly reads:

“The eight-episode series follows Tyler as he moves back to Jupiter, Florida to launch his own construction company.”

And you maybe wondering, how is Cameron’s new show connected to his recently launched OnlyFans account?Well, some people are speculating that it could be a marketing strategy to promote the upcoming home renovation series. In fact, it is promoted on his page with a cheeky line that reads:

“Going home with me is easier than you think.”

‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 18.

Moreover, Cameron is a general contractor on top of being a TV personality and model, who is known for joining ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 where he finished as a runner-up.

Sources: ew.com.wikipedia.org