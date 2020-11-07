Really, ‘Supernatural?’ Confirming Your Gays Before Killing Them?

Did Supernatural just bury their gays after finally confirming their gays?

Since the introduction of the angel Castiel (played by Misha Collins) in Supernatural’s fourth season, fans of the show have loved his relationship with main character Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). The two, who are known by their ship/couple name “Destiel,” have starred in many fans’ fantasies and dreams for over a decade. Part of this is for the classic angel and demon-hunter setup. Part of it was due to the actors being full of sexual tension, longing stares, and more. The two have undeniable chemistry, and the fans speculated over their relationship for years.

But as the show is coming it its end with the series finale just two weeks away, that speculation turned to confirmation. Though, it didn’t come without a major hit to fans.

Earlier in the show, Castiel made a deal that if he experienced a moment of true happiness, he would be taken to his final resting place. In the process of saving Dean from the latest danger, Castiel then realizes that it’s Dean who makes him truly happy.

“The one thing I want is something I know I can’t have,” Cass confesses. “Happiness isn’t in the having, it’s in the being. It’s in just saying it.”

“Knowing you has changed me,” he continues. “Because you cared, I cared. I cared about you, I cared about Sam, I cared about Jack. But I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean.”

Then, Castiel said the words that fans had known for years, “Because of this, I love you. Goodbye, Dean.”

While that wasn’t the first time that Castiel had confessed to loving Dean, it was the first time the show had handled the lines seriously and with the romantic grandeur fans had craved for years.

As great as a final Destiel confirmation was, fans were conflicted by its delivery. The reason being, Castiel confessing his love resulted in him dying. This made a gay confession, and coming out in a way, be immediately followed by the hated Bury Your Gays trope. With that in mind, fans discussed online with both excitement and utter disgust.

this is what that “canon destiel” scene looked like to me lmfao pic.twitter.com/hhoHBo1ReX — pick a mean twink and pray (@rozarrian) November 6, 2020

destiel becoming canon after a decade and then cas dying right after… pic.twitter.com/v8xCVe4owJ — kendall ⁷ BLM (@khseekins) November 6, 2020

Just putting my thoughts out on the #destiel situation pic.twitter.com/KZAaCS1L8P — DeadDogWalking (@dead_dogwalking) November 6, 2020

spn stans after destiel went canon pic.twitter.com/r8i38QaEha — marysia ⚡️ spn spoilers canon deancas (@lynxtiel) November 6, 2020

Okay but in the midst of the hell on earth that is the never ending election, my OTP from my baby fandom days apparently just became canon after over a decade I’m thriving in pure bliss for the next five minutes — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) November 6, 2020

Me trying to explain the #destiel situation to my family who has never watched #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/mCo7CGAn9A — Alli D (@Browncow989) November 6, 2020

i’m sick of yall mfs saying Jensen is homophobic or acted poorly #Supernatural #destiel pic.twitter.com/UhQNivoXTQ — Carys 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@carys5sosblud) November 6, 2020

Yay, for Destiel and representation. BUT, many didn’t want it this way. But perhaps the final two episodes of Supernatural will do Destiel right. How will Dean deal with this confession and death? Will the writing save us from this Bury Your Gays trope? We’ll see when Supernatural returns next Thursday on the CW.

