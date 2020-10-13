Rebel Wilson Bags Herself A Super Sexy & Buff Boyfriend: See Pics

2020 might be sucking for a lot of people out there however Rebel Wilson appears to be having some of the best months of her life as of late.

The Aussie beauty has been taking fan on her weight loss journey where her transformation has been nothing short of incredible to look at. Rebel has admitted to dropping about 40 pounds so far which she’s proudly displayed in a bunch of eye-catching ensembles that look absolutely amazing on her.

She’s also found love during quarantine, which hasn’t been the easiest thing to do for most people out there. Rebel and her new beau Jacob Busch first made their debut when they attended a red carpet event overseas in Monte Carlo last month.

They have since taken fans on a social media journey by posting a bunch of photos of them looking loved up and happy with one another. Oh and did we mention that Jacob is fine as hell? I mean holy moly (see below).

Jacob, who is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch throne and is 11 years younger than her, looks just as good from the backside as he does in the front (once again, see below).

He also has a history of dating famous women as Jacob was previously linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Adrienne Maloof! Clearly he has a thing for gorgeous blondes.

So thanks Rebel for giving this writer hope that one day I, as a fellow funny blonde human, can bag myself a studly guy with a beautiful smile and six pack.