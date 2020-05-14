Ricky Martin Shows Off His Chiseled Body During Day 60 In Quarantine

Ricky Martin gave us a wonderful reminder of how much of a sex symbol he still is by showing off his unbelievably hot body while in self-isolation.

The 48-year-old, who has been making millions of his fans drool due to his irresistible good looks for three decades now, continued with that trend on Wednesday, May 13, by posting Instagram pictures of him looking like this:

Oof. The snaps, taken in black and white and in color, were shot by his super handsome husband Jwan Yosef. Ricky playfully stuck his tongue out while putting his impressive physique on display in what looks to be just a pair of white pants. “Full lockdown,” he captioned the photos. He also mentioned that it was day 60 for him in quarantine. We can relate!

Meanwhile Jwan, 36, left little to the imagination himself while soaking up the sun at home. The married studs join a line of other A-list hunks who have been posing sans shirt for the world to see over the past couple of months. Others include yummy dudes like Lil Nas X, Karamo Brown and Cody Simpson.

Thanks guys!