Rebel Wilson Makes It Official and Comes Out in Time for Pride Month

Pride month 2022 and a lot of people are coming out everyday and the latest celebrity to come out is none other than comedy darling Rebel Wilson. Rebel shared a very interesting Instagram post today

The 42-year-old actor shared an Instagram post beside her new love, with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

She added a series of heart and rainbow emojis, and the hashtag #loveislove.

The Senior Year star last dated Jacob Busch and they split up in early 2021. Page Six also states that there were rumors that she was dating tennis player Matt Reid. Now we know the person she is dating is none other Ramona Agruma.

This is a developing story.