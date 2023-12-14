Recharge and Rejuvenate in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known throughout the world as having some of the best epicurean delights, acclaimed entertainment, and a whole bevy of activities that you’ll find in no other city. We’ve traveled to Sin City a good number of times and each time is a new journey. We do have our favorites, but then there’s always something new and delightful to experience each time we go, or it just wouldn’t be Las Vegas.

STAY –

Advertisement

Aria Resort and Casino is a stunning AAA Five Diamond Resort on the strip, and is one of the most popular hotels in Las Vegas. This MGM resort is very chic, modern, and has a hip vibe that’s also a non-smoking destination.

For this visit to the Aria, we stayed in a spacious Deluxe Strip View Room with high beds, huge upholstered headboards, firm mattresses, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The advanced in-room technology is top notch as each room has a tablet to control music, curtains and lights so you didn’t have to move from that luxurious and comfy bed.

Aria also boasts a 200,000 square-foot pool deck and a 62-room Aria Spa and Salon for massages, facials and salon services, plus, if you’re looking to keep your exercise routine going while on vacation, there’s an on-site fitness center featuring group fitness classes and personal trainer.

World Class dining and five-star service can be experienced in Aria’s 16 restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining,10 bars and nightclubs, not to mention the 150,000 square-foot ARIA casino featuring the newest slot games.

EAT

Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA –

Advertisement

One of those 16 restaurants was our destination for our first night’s culinary adventure as we ate at Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA. Helmed by Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Jean Georges Steakhouse pushes the boundaries of traditional steakhouse expectations with his decidedly contemporary style. Under his gifted direction, the highest-quality meats and seafood from around the world are cooked to perfection. Alive with bold, often Asian inspired seasonings, house-made steak sauces, mustards, rubs and flavored salts, the food delivers. The delectable menu boasted many dishes that caught our eye and were hard to choose from when it came to order.

Advertisement

We started our meal with the market sashimi which did not disappoint. As for steak, we went with their filet mignon and added a lobster tail for a traditional “surf and turf”. The meat was cooked to perfection, caramelized on the outside with a juicy and tender inside. The lobster, also perfectly cooked, was flavorful and buttery.

But whatever you do, don’t skip out on the dessert! We had a decadent white chocolate dome that opens up and reveals an ice-cream center as they pour hot chocolate on top. Highly recommended!

The Garden Table at Bellagio –

Advertisement

The next day, we decided to try one of the newer dining experiences in Las Vegas. Recently, the iconic and world renowned Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled “The Garden Table”. Available for brunch or dinner, the exclusive Garden Table at the Bellagio invites guests to enjoy an epicurean adventure at a table set within the spectacular beauty of Bellagio’s stunning floral masterpiece. This is a truly exclusive experience with only one table available, so be sure to make a reservation early. This is a one of a kind-experience that we would definitely put in the “must do” column, as life is about having amazing experiences – and this is one of them!

We booked a brunch experience and there are not enough superlatives to describe our experience. Bellagio’s culinary team changes the menu seasonally to complement the theme of the surrounding display so each season, a new experience is created. The food was bountiful and savory. Our set menu featured a salmon, caviar, avocado toast and pastry tower, complete with bagels, coffee, juice and a bottle of champagne. Plus, each guest has one additional breakfast choice to add. Our meal was then followed up with a slice of oh-so-good raspberry cheesecake.

While we were enjoying our meal in the heart of one of biggest tourist attractions in LAs Vegas, people were milling about the Botanical Gardens taking pictures of the gorgeous spectacle surrounding us, making this a unique, fun and surreal experience.

Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay –

Advertisement

One of the newest restaurants at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is Retro by Voltaggio, the first Las Vegas restaurant from television personalities and renowned chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. This one-year culinary residency experience will celebrate the best of the ’80s and ’90s with the brothers’ modernized take on classic American dishes served in an environment with playful and nostalgic nods to the era. As you wait for your meal, there’s a trivia game with questions focused on the ’80s and ’90s so the table can pass the time in a fun way.

For our meal, we went full retro with a deviled eggs appetizer, ceviche, schnitzel and steak Dianne. Unfortunately, we ran out of time and couldn’t try a dessert – but if enough of you insist, we can always go back 😊.

Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan –

Advertisement

For our final night, Italian was our choice and went to experience Scarpetta at the Cosmopolitan. The restaurant’s name is derived from the familial gesture that represents the indulgent pleasure of savoring a meal down to its very last taste.

An upscale Italian restaurant, Scarpetta is tucked on the third floor of The Cosmopolitan and making reservations for dinner are highly recommended. Signature pastas are made in-house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. Scarpetta’s famous Spaghetti Tomato and Basil is classic simplicity in both taste and preparation.

Advertisement

The meal starts off with a bread basket along with three condiments: mascarpone butter with flake salt, eggplant caponata, and lemon infused olive oil. However, at Scarpetta, the pasta is the star of the show. The simple, humble spaghetti with tomato sauce was special. It’ll make you question if you’ve actually truly eaten spaghetti with tomato sauce before, because it is so simple, yet so perfect.

WATCH

What’s Vegas without a show? For this trip, we went to see Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil at the Mandalay Bay which we absolutely loved! I am a HUGE Michael Jackson fan and was not disappointed as the show features tons of Jackson’s music and his signature dance moves. The hologram of Michael dancing was super cool and I was hoping they would had used it even more. This show is a must for MJ fans and music lovers alike and I would absolutely go again.

Advertisement

SPA

As mentioned, Aria has its amazing Aria Spa and Salon. I booked a massage and arrived an hour early so to enjoy the spa amenities like the jacuzzi and eucalyptus steam room. I always recommend enjoying the spa area not just for your session, but go to the spa when you have time to enjoy all of the amenities, rooms, and added bonuses. The type of massage I chose was their CBD massage and it was everything. The masseur took special and tailored my treatment to the areas where I said I actually had pain. After my massage, another great amenity I enjoyed was their salt room which helps with congestion. The overall environment and experience was peaceful and relaxing and unsurprisingly, the staff were gracious and welcoming. I can’t wait to go again.