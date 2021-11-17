Recording Artist Lyle Anthony is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is musical artist Lyle Anthony who just dropped his EP “The Love Project”. Lyle is a gorgeous 30-something who proudly calls himself Bi-Continental, splitting his time from Johannesburg, South Africa and Los Angeles, California.

“The Love Project” is the exciting debut album/EP and Lyle Anthony’s Afro Pop letter of love celebrating Love, Inclusion, his journey of self love, his life, loss and all round happiness.

Lyle Anthony became a household name in South Africa over 12 years ago when he won

the International Franchise, hit show “Popstars”. Aside from his musical career, Lyle is a model for Andrew Christian among other brands and is an advocate for LGBTQ+ causes.

If you follow Lyle on social media, you know he is not camera shy. While he graces followers with his many talents, he is no stranger to showing that glistening skin and on occasion, that bum bum bum bum bum.

It’s Lyle’s multi-faceted lifestyle and rocking bod that make him our pick for this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Lyle Anthony a little more:

INSTINCT: Tell me about your album:

LYLE ANTHONY: The EP/Album is my Afro Pop Letter of Love to so many of my supporters, anyone who listens to it, and is dedicated to my brother who was tragically taken from Our World in February. “The Love Project” was birthed when I first wrote “Love Wins”, which is the title track of my project and was written on the onset of COVID-19 when I saw a need for a fun-loving, happy song during the crisis that left so many saddened, lost and especially with the Political Climate and Injustice toward the LGBTQ+ community which I love and represent. After seeing the great response to the music and music video I got into the lab (studio) and completed the entire EP. My latest single “I Deserve” was written shortly after I lost my brother in February of this year, 2021 and is a tribute to him and a song that helped me through what was the most horrifying time of my life. It’s a very uplifting song and I hope that anyone who listens to it is able to draw from my strength. We all deserve to be happy, we all deserve to be free, and most importantly we all deserve to start over.

INSTINCT: Who are some of your musical inspirations?

LA: I am an old soul so I am inspired by a lot of the golden oldies of generations before mine. Prince for sure! Whitney Houston is someone I will forever be inspired by. I remember one artist that I aspired to be like was Craig David and I would sit by my old cassette player and rewind it until I sang it as good as he did. Another huge inspiration to me is Beyonce. Her work ethic, class and talent is something I truly aspire to and hopefully get to work with her in some capacity in my career.

INSTINCT: How did you get into modeling?

LA: Modeling is something I started at a really young age. I remember winning my Final Year Banquet Modeling contest for best dressed and loved it ever since. I was signed with a very established modeling agent in South Africa but with singing and shows I was doing around the world there wasn’t loads of time to focus on it. It was really when I moved to LA in 2019 and was signed to be the Andrew Christian Trophy Boy of 2019 that I really started taking it more seriously.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

LA: Something people or at least a lot of my following don’t know about me is that I am South African and not Dominican. I also am a professionally trained championship level Ballroom and Latin American Dancer, oh, and something most people won’t ever know is that I’m really good in bed, haha!

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

LA: I honestly bring myself so much joy. In the words of Whitney Houston, and I only wish she really believed it, is that the Greatest Love of all is truly on the inside of you and I. When we really go deep and discover the true essence and meaning of our self love journey. It’s such a personal journey and one I wish for everyone. I have been through one of the most trying times of my life and through it I made sure I didn’t lose myself but to heal in a healthy, positive and loving way. I wish you all the most amazing self love journey! It’s the most rewarding thing I have done for myself.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

LA: I would like to say my personality. I don’t care much for looks, but if you’re able to exude confidence and love that carries over to the people around you, it’s probably the most attractive thing to me.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

LA: I am complimented a lot on booty and charm, which is truly humbling. There are some gorgeous humans out there but if you’re able to love yourself and accept those around you, it’s the most satisfying thing.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

LA: Confidence is sexy, real inner confidence and beauty and its a very rare thing. People are able to see through fake confidence so when someone is truly in tune with their own vibrations and inner confidence, it’s sexy AF!

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

LA: The proudest moment is definitely releasing my EP/Album “The Love Project”. I have prayed and wished for this moment forever and I am also releasing it at the World Famous, The Abbey In West Hollywood in the presence of some amazing people. I couldn’t be more excited.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

LA: Sell out an arena! I have had the honour of performing on some major stages in my career including sharing the stage with Black Eyed Peas and Shakira at the 2010 Soccer World Cup In South Africa, but to sell out an arena where people are coming to watch Lyle Anthony headline would be an incredible accomplishment.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

LA: I have loved, been in love and have been loved. The best part of a relationship I’ve come to realise is the relationship with self. When we are in control and accountable for ourselves any relationship is able to flourish. I adore people who are kind, caring and have emotional intelligence and maturity.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? The Devil Wears Prada and The Lion King.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Right now, it’s Maluma and Lewis Hamilton.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? McDonalds and I have grown to love gherkins and baby carrots as a snack.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? I would have an Adele Album, Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ and my own.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

LA: Honestly, I’m so honoured to be featured as the Instinct Hottie. I don’t take anything lightly and it means the world to me. Thank you Instinct Magazine.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

LA: Please don’t ever give up on yourself. You are valuable and deserve to start over no matter where you are in your life. I want to thank everyone who follows me and supports me for all the kind words, daily messages and the love you give me. I am blessed because of you!

“The Love Project” is out now wherever music is available. Follow Lyle Anthony for your daily dose of music and modeling from this South African king.