Recording Artist Thomas Orlina On Latest Pop Hit ‘Tell Me Your Name’

In honor of both AAPI Heritage and Pride Month, queer pop sensation Thomas Orlina dropped a new track titled “Tell Me Your Name,” which is quickly becoming the song of the summer.

Marking his fifth studio single, the pop-EDM project shows a more mature side to Orlina’s music artistry and gave him an opportunity to express himself in ways he’s never done before, which includes an edgier sound and hyper-sexual lyrics that will transport listeners to their own fantasy world.

Orlina teamed up with songwriter Christopher Bugna for “Tell Me Your Name,” and an accompanying music video will release on June 14. Directed by Orlina himself, the visual depicts him exploring his sexuality, toying around with his flirtatious side, and showcases elements of classic 2000s pop hits with a modern twist.

Initially rising to fame on YouTube with his docuseries Your Time with Thomas, Orlina has been candid about challenges that come with sharing his life on the internet. From coming out to mental health struggles, he has been vocal about how the internet can be a double-edged sword. However, with “Tell Me Your Name,” Orlina is turning over a new leaf and regaining power by caring less about what others think.

He recently caught up with Instinct to discuss the new song, as well as his passion for entertaining, his drive to create positive change for others, mental health advocacy, and how he will continue to champion for the LGBTQ+ and AAPI communities.

Follow Orlina: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website