‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Lands on No. 1 Spot and Makes History

The highly anticipated ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is finally out, and it has officially “made history” after breaking one record after another.

According to Prime Video, the gay rom-com is the number 1 movie on the streaming platform, and is “already among Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time.”

The platform also mentioned that there has been “a huge surge of new Prime membership sign ups directly correlated to the film’s release.” The film received praises from viewers and critics, and it gained 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is based on American author Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel of the same title, which moved up to #14 on Amazon Best Sellers list after the movie was released.

Moreover, Amazon MGM Studios executive Jennifer Salke celebrated the success of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ in a statement, expressing:

“The phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blue is a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it. Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and the entire talented filmmaking team hit it out of the park. We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans — existing and new.”

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Sources: Prime Video, people.com