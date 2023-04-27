‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is Coming and Here Are the Deets

The highly anticipated ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie is coming our way real soon, which means that we’re about to meet the royal hotties from the beloved gay rom-com novel of the same title.

The 2019 LGBTQ+ fiction is written by author Casey McQuiston, and it revolves around the story of rivalry, friendship and romance between the First Son of the United States and the Prince of England.

As per Teen Vogue, the upcoming film’s synopsis reads:

“Red, White & Royal Blue follows the star-crossed, secret romance between the son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England. The two high-profile young men have been engulfed in a long-running feud since they were kids — but after a silly brawl turns into an international scandal, the two must work together to do some serious damage control. What was first a “friendship”-slash-publicity-stunt eventually turns into one of the grandest love stories the world has ever known. However, if come to light, their secret romance could have irreversible political consequences — can love save the world after all?”

Taylor Zakhar Perez is playing the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz who is the son of the President of the United States while Nicholas Galitzine is portraying the character of Prince Henry of England.

Aside from the two hotties, the film’s cast also includes: Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, Sharon D. Clarke, Malcolm Atobrah, Thomas Flynn, and Akshay Khanna.

The movie adaptation is directed by Matthew López, and McQuiston praised the film’s creative team and casting for making “smart, bold, [and] thoughtful choices.”

“I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry,” the author further expressed.

We too can’t wait to see Perez and Galitzine’s onscreen chemistry! That being said, the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ film is set to be released on August 11, 2023, and it will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Dropping the movie poster here <3

Also, here are some of Perez and Galitzine’s hot pics to keep you anticipating for the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie… 😉

Source: teenvogue.com