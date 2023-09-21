‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Bloopers Will Have You Smiling Giddily

Prime Video recently dropped a bloopers video from the hit LGBTQ+ rom-com, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, and watching it will leave you smiling from ear to ear… <3

The video shows the cast, mostly leading men Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, forgetting their lines and joking around with each other. The bloopers show just how close they’ve gotten while working on the film, which explains their strong on-screen chemistry.

Some of the bloopers that were featured were from their love scenes, which TBH, we’d love to see the behind-the-scenes of. 😉 In fact, one blooper shows Perez pulling a prank on Galitzine while they were filming an intimate bed scene.

Another one that was included in the bloopers video is of them falling awkwardly on the couch while doing a make out scene. The two of them just laugh it off though, and the adorable little mistakes that they do just make the rom-com more enjoyable to have watched and possibly rewatch. <3

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is the film adaptation of American author Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same title. It is centered on the rivalry, turned fake friendship, turned romantic relationship between the U.S. president’s son, Alex (Perez), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine).

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is now available for streaming on Prime Video. You can also watch the adorable bloopers video here:

