‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Flexes Hot Bod in Milan

by

It was getting a bit too hot for Taylor Zakhar Perez in Milan, Italy, but you know what? No problem — he just showed up at the Prada Fashion Show shirtless, and left people gawking at his bronzed hot bod.

The 31-year-old actor stepped out of his car in style, wearing a pair of green trousers, a silver Prada logo necklace, black sunglasses, and some black lace-up shoes. He was holding a black blazer in his hand, but didn’t need it on, tbh.

Advertisement
(c) Instagram: @taylorzakharperez
(c) Instagram: @taylorzakharperez
(c) Twitter: @GQMagazine

Perez’s shirtless entrance did’t last for very long though, as he threw on the blazer before heading into the event. Thereafter, he was photographed wearing a white tank top with him just slinging the black blazer stylishly on his shoulder.

Advertisement
(c) Instagram: @taylorzakharperez

Needless to say, he looks HOT AF even in a simple white Prada tank top.

(c) Instagram: @taylorzakharperez

Moreover, the actor has a lot more in store for his fans aside from showing up shirtless at a fashion event. He is starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the highly anticipated gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ which is set to be released on Prime Video on August 11.

Advertisement

In the meantime, let’s admire Perez in all his shirtless glory in Milan… 😉

(c) Instagram: @taylorzakharperez
(c) Twitter: @GQMagazine

Advertisement

 

Leave a Comment