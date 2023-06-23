‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Flexes Hot Bod in Milan

It was getting a bit too hot for Taylor Zakhar Perez in Milan, Italy, but you know what? No problem — he just showed up at the Prada Fashion Show shirtless, and left people gawking at his bronzed hot bod.

The 31-year-old actor stepped out of his car in style, wearing a pair of green trousers, a silver Prada logo necklace, black sunglasses, and some black lace-up shoes. He was holding a black blazer in his hand, but didn’t need it on, tbh.

Perez’s shirtless entrance did’t last for very long though, as he threw on the blazer before heading into the event. Thereafter, he was photographed wearing a white tank top with him just slinging the black blazer stylishly on his shoulder.

Needless to say, he looks HOT AF even in a simple white Prada tank top.

Moreover, the actor has a lot more in store for his fans aside from showing up shirtless at a fashion event. He is starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the highly anticipated gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ which is set to be released on Prime Video on August 11.

In the meantime, let’s admire Perez in all his shirtless glory in Milan… 😉

TAYLOR ZAKHAR PÉREZ KWHWKWHWKWHENWKHWJWKA pic.twitter.com/0ldvxkpauS — belly 📖 rwrb movie (@rwrbfirstprince) June 18, 2023