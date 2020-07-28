Reddit User Asks Straight Men: “What’s The Strangest Thing You Have Been Told Not To Do Because ‘That’s Gay?'”

It’s can be disturbing to see that a thread on Reddit by a user named ‘The_WereArticFox’ asking straight men what the strangest thing they have been told not to do because it’s ‘gay.’ What’s even more disturbing is the thread in the span of 12 days has almost 40k comments and an 86% upvote.

Prepare for some things that are considered “gay”:

Some are funny

Some are just outright ridiculous

Then there are the disturbing ones

You can find more at the link in the first sentence.

What are your thoughts on this Reddit thread? Let us know in the comments or on social media accounts.

Source: Reddit