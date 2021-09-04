Redditor Seeks Guidance on Possible Polyamorous Relationship

Romantic relationships in the LGBTQ community come in different varieties. For some, monogamy is key, while in others there are those who invite an additional person for sex or those who play separately away from their romantic partners. And still, there are other relationships that can start out as a couple and end up as a throuple.

One such possible scenario comes from the Reddit category, AskGayMen. The original poster, unexpectedlovers, tells the story of how he and his boyfriend met the man who possibly would end up being their boyfriend in a post:

My boyfriend and I are high school sweet hearts and have been together for over a decade. We have had plenty of encounters with other men over the years but have never had penetrative sex with any of them. We recently met a guy a few years older than us who travels in a similar friends group. We randomly saw him out at a club a few weeks ago and started talking, dancing etc. The next day we saw him at a pool party and there definitely was sexual chemistry/tension between all of us so we started talking via text about all hooking up. We were very clear and honest about the fact that we don’t have sex outside our relationship and he was totally cool and respectful of that. We met up with him a few nights later and had an amazing night together. After that we all started talking all day, every day in a group text. We both immediately felt very connected to him and him, seemingly, to us. He just recently moved a few hours away so we went to visit him and he told us we could stay at his place since his roommate is traveling. We had an incredible night of dinner, laughs, drinks, and great conversation before we headed back to his place for some fun. Next thing you know my boyfriend and I are having sex with him. It was nothing short of amazing and I think the thing that surprised me the most was how much I enjoyed seeing my boyfriend fuck him. We’ve all thrown around the throuple word and we all seem to be on the same page but don’t want to put labels on anything. As much as I am enjoying everything, I don’t want to be unrealistic as to how difficult this new dynamic could potentially be.

The OP asks for advice or guidance on the situation and one commenter gives him the best advice.

Source: Reddit