Reese Witherspoon Brings the ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Together For a Virtual 20th Anniversary Reunion

It’s hard to believe it has been twenty years since the film, Legally Blonde came out. To mark the anniversary, Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in both the original film and the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde, brought together Luke Wilson (Emmett), Selma Blair (Vivian), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Ali Larter (Brooke), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Matthew Davis (Warner), and Alanna Ubach (Serena) for a virtual reunion moderated by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman.

The reunion was organized by Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, which is, as described from the website, “a media company that puts women at the center of every story we create, celebrate and discover” and was also a fundraiser for the #ChefsForAmerica initiative by World Central Kitchen.

During the event, the Legally Blonde cast recalled film certain scenes, how the movie still resonates with the audience today, and Jessica Cauffiel revealed how she helped Alanna Ubach get the role of Serena.

The “Legally Blonde 20 Year Virtual Reunion can be viewed below.

The cast from the film wasn’t the only Legally Blonde cast to reunite virtually this year. At the end of April, Laura Bell Bundy, known for playing Elle Woods in the Broadway musical, Legally Blonde The Musical, brought together her castmates Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Kritzer, and Asmeret Ghebremichael for a parody video of the musical’s opening song, “Omigod U Guys!”, called “Omigod You Guys Sanitize For Corona!” The parody was a way “to teach you how to properly sanitize and wash your hands during the coronavirus pandemic”, according to the video’s description.

Sources: Hello Sunshine website, Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Official YouTube Channel, Chefs For America, Laura Bell Bundy Official YouTube Channel