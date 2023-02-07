Reese Witherspoon Teases on Coolidge’s Return in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

‘Legally Blonde 3’ could still make it on our screens, and when that happens, Reese Witherspoon addressed whether or not Jennifer Coolidge would be reprising her iconic role as Paulette Bonafonté.

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 46-year-old actress also added that Coolidge “deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now,” referring to the success of her ‘The White Lotus’ portrayal as Tanya McQuoid.

Witherspoon had nothing but good words to say about her ‘Legally Blonde’ co-star, expressing:

“And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny, and that you can just tell people love her ’cause she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her.’ But she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

‘Legally Blonde 3’ was initially scheduled to be released in 2022, however, it was postponed without a premiere date, giving more time for the writers to come up with an iconic script. The upcoming film will be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and it will be centered on an older Elle Woods (Witherspoon).

In 2018, Kaling also assured the movie franchise’s fans that Coolidge would “1000% percent” be returning in ‘Legally Blonde 3.’

Looking forward to seeing our iconic queen on the big screen as Paulette Bonafonté. <3

Source: popbuzz.com