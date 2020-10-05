HOT

Long Term Relationships & Monogamy: Why & How It Can Work

Overweight and Alone In Your Mid 30's? Don't Break a Sweat!

Betsy DeVos' Nephew, Ben Wierda Shows Off His Goods on Primetime TV

KLG Reacts To Ben Wierda's 'Celebrity Family Feud' Moment

Regal Cinemas to Possibly Close Temporarily After Newest James Bond Film Delayed

Regal Cinemas in Hudson, Ohio (Photo Credit: Raymond M. via Yelp)

Not even two months since some movie theaters here in the United States opened after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and Regal Cinemas may be closing their theaters again.  On Friday, October 2, it was announced the 25th installment in the James Bond film series, No Time to Die, which was scheduled to hit theaters in November, has been delayed until April 2, 2021.

According to CNN, the news of a possible shutdown came as a shock to many employed by Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas and Cineworld theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland.  A collective of Cineworld employees in the UK known as Cinema Action Group tweeted Saturday, October 3:

It wasn’t until Sunday, October 4 that Cineworld released a statement on its Twitter page:

As the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States behind AMC, over 150 of the 500+ Regal Cinemas have yet to reopen from the shutdown in March, while some of the theaters that did reopen suspended matinee showings and cut back to one or two screenings of each film.

Screenshot from Regal Cinemas app showing the showtimes for October 5 at Regal Cinemas in Hudson, Ohio

At the end of September, Cineworld revealed “a loss of $1.6 billion for the first six months of the year as revenues slumped by 67%.” While some films like Disney’s Mulan were released digitally, other films like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 had their release dates pushed back after the poor performance of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17.

 

Sources: James Bond Official Twitter Page, CNN, Cinema Action Group Twitter Page, Cineworld Cinemas Official Twitter Page, Regal Cinemas, Deadline, CNET

 

