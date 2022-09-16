Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to Star in an Upcoming Series

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are teaming up in an upcoming untitled Butch and Sundance series under Amazon Studios.

The ‘Bridgerton’ star will be playing the role of Butch Cassidy while the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ hottie will be portraying the character of Sundance Kid. Aside from starring in the series, the two notable actors will also serve as executive producers of the show.

In 1969, the Western drama movie ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ was released, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the infamous bank robbers. A year later, the first film’s success led to a prequel entitled ‘Butch and Sundance: The Early Days,’ starring William Katt and Jeff Corey. However, the second installation wasn’t as well-known as the first one.

Going back to the upcoming untitled Butch and Sundance series, Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo will be writing the script, and it will be executive produced by The Russo Brothers under their AGBO production banner.

British actor Page is famously known for his breakout role as Simon Basset in the ‘Bridgerton’ series. Meanwhile, Powell recently starred in the record-breaking film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which has a box office total of $1.454 billion worldwide as of September 14, 2022.

Sources: collider.com, variety.com