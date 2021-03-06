Reggie Greer Tapped As Biden’s Senior Adviser To LGBTQ Issues

Reggie Greer is now President Joe Biden’s top adviser for LGBTQ issues.

Biden announced this week that Greer will act as the White House Senior Adviser for LGBTQ issues and director of priority placement in the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office.

This appointment comes as no surprise, as Greer had previously worked in a similar capacity for Biden’s Presidential campaign. Last year, Greer was appointed as the LGBTQ liaison for Biden’s campaign. In that position, Greer spearheaded projects to boost support from LGBTQ voters.

Before that, Greer had an impressive career merging political matters with LGBTQ issues and masses. This includes working as the former director of constitute engagement with the LGBTQ Victory Institute, an organization that supports LGBTQ politicians. Greer also previously worked with the Obama administration as a special assistant to former Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. He then transitioned into the position of deputy director of public engagement at the Department of Transportation.

After it was announced that Reggie Greer would work within the White House, several LGBTQ advocates and organizations shared their congratulations and praise.

“Reggie is a ray of sunshine in the conflict-driven world of politics and the respect and trust he’s earned from LGBTQ leaders will make him an extremely effective adviser,” said Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Victory Institute, in a press release. “He exemplifies the America United ethos, with a rare ability to bring diverse communities and interests together and rally them behind a common cause and vision. He will be invaluable as a bridge between the administration and the millions of LGBTQ Americans relying on President Biden to bring needed change to our nation. I am thrilled about his appointment and am eager to continue working together on moving equality forward for our community.”

Arli Christian, the campaign strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union, added in their own statement: “We’re thrilled the White House is prioritizing LGBTQ issues by appointing Reggie Greer as LGBTQ senior advisor. We look forward to working with Director Greer on our top ask of the Biden-Harris administration: an executive order updating the process by which federal agencies change gender markers on IDs. Over 67,000 people have signed our petition calling on the White House to issue this executive order, and we’re excited to work alongside Director Greer in support of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people nationwide.”

For the past 43 days, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in President @JoeBiden’s administration, working with an incredibly talented team to help build an administration that looks like America and leads on #LGBTQ+ issues. #BidenAdministration https://t.co/rlR24gARcV — Reggie Greer (@rwgreer) March 5, 2021

In order to acknowledge and celebrate his appointment, Reggie Greer wrote on Twitter, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in President @JoeBiden’s administration, working with an incredibly talented team to help build an administration that looks like America and leads on #LGBTQ+ issues. #BidenAdministration.”

He added: “Thank you for all of the messages. I am humbled by them, and by this experience, and I hope we can build a better America together.”