‘Regifted’ Christmas Songs with Ty Herndon

Ty Herndon is one of Instinct’s favorite performers and human being. We’ve covered him several times in the past as he was the first openly gay country singer, but also such a great person to talk about the past, present, and future of music, the LGBT community, and other topics. This time around we had a conversation about his new album “Regifted.” It is his take on Christmas songs and a newly recorded masterpiece “Orphans of God” which he sang with Kristin Chenoweth.

Herndon was the guest on one of my most recent podcasts where we covered the pandemic, the ups and downs in his career, and working with Kristin Chenoweth (Glee, Wicked, C’MON you all know who she is.) I knew about this song almost two years ago, and was waiting to hear it, and let me tell you, this time Ty Herndon delivered.

Here are some of the excerpts from the podcast :

In response to the new song Herndon said, “Just let this one move you.”

“I am quite proud of it, and it was quite interesting producing “The Queen” that’s what I call her, I said “There is no one producing it” and she said “It’s your project so you are producing it.”

“And I wish that someone had told me that I didn’t need to put myself through so much hell to use my gift and have a career.”

The full audio of the interview can be found at the link below and we will share some of his new songs at the end of this post.

Grammy nominated country singer Ty Herndon has teamed up with Emmy award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth for a new song. The duo stops by to perform the song off of Ty Herndon’s new Christmas album “Regifted”.

Here is the lyrical version of the same song.

We will include one more, but be sure to check out the playlist below of the whole “Regifted” release.

Regifted Track Listing:

1. Orphans of God* (Duet with Kristin Chenoweth Feat. Paul Cardall)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful

3. Go Tell It on the Mountain

4. O Come O Come Emmanuel (With Waylon Payne)

5. We Three Kings

6. O Little Town of Bethlehem

7. Little Drummer Boy

8. Silent Night

9. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10. O Holy Night

11. A Not So Silent Night

12. O Come All Ye Faithful (Acapella)