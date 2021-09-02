Release The Gowns-‘Project Runway’ Season 19 Gets A Premiere Date

As New York City once again comes rallying back, Project Runway is leading the couture brigade and returns to Bravo this October. Christian Siriano returns as mentor, alongside judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, who will all be welcoming sixteen designers from both the Unites States and overseas. The designers will get the opportunity to show their designs at glamours locales like worldwide landmark, New York City’s Lincoln Center as well as the lush hidden gardens at Rockefeller Center.

This year’s designers will be encountering challenges like producing a “hauntingly” chic look, crafting a complete avant-garde look from faux fur, and of course, the beloved/dreaded “unconventional challenge” where the designers will be creating an unconventional cocktail dress with a twist. In a Project Runway first, designers will be asked to create the ultimate Real Housewives reunion outfit for women from The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

This year’s Project Runway designers (competing for the grand prize of $250,000 supplied by Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens, returning for its third season as the Official Pen of Project Runway).are: Octavio Aguilar – Miami, FL; Darren Apolonio – New York, NY; Kenneth Barlis – San Diego, CA; Caycee Black – Brooklyn, NY; Coral Castillo – Los Angeles, NY; Meg Ferguson – Tulsa, OK; Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste – Philadelphia, PA; Bones Jones – Brooklyn, NY; Kristina Kharlashkina – New York, NY; Katie Kortman – Japan; Shantall Lacayo – Miami, FL; Aaron Michael – Jackson, MS; Chasity Sereal – Houston, TX; Zayden Skipper – Atlanta, GA; Sabrina Spanta – Bloomfield Hills, MI; Anna Yinan Zhou – San Francisco, CA;

