Remembering Denise Richards, Amy Adams And Their Memorial Day Message

As Americans across the country observe the Memorial Day holiday today at cookouts or the beach, Instinct is throwing it back and revisiting the 1999 cult-classic film “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” The movie packed with A-list talent including Academy winner (and 7-time Emmy winner!) Allison Janney, Tony Award winner (for the “The Normal Heart”) Ellen Barkin, a pre-RHOBH Denise Richards, and in one of her first roles six-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams. The movie also stars Kirsten Dunst, Kirstie Alley, and Brittany Murphy.

The movie made just $10 million dollars at the box office but, like most cult classics, found a second life on VHS and cable. Walk into any gay bar in the country and you will likely find more than one person who can quote the movie verbatim.

The movie follows a documentary camera crew filming the contestants of the Mount Rose American Teen beauty pageant in Mount Rose, Minnesota. The scene that gives us all the feels today makes us “Proud to be an American!”

This scene never gets old, and never gets less funny, and still makes me proud to be an American! As the movie continues to find new fans they take to social media to show their love for the film and the characters.

happy memorial day weekend bitches https://t.co/aVJ1KVDUUC — themilovato he/him/his 🏳️‍🌈 (@mistererickson) May 28, 2021

ALERT!!! Even though I own a copy on DVD, I’m just doing The Lord’s Work™️ and letting you all know that DROP DEAD GORGEOUS IS NOW STREAMING ON @hulu And that makes me, Rebecca Leeman, proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/mOKLxoZEQr — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) July 5, 2019

As for me, my favorite is definitely Kirsten Dunst as she introduces herself and says,

“Living in a country where no matter who you are or where you come from you can grow up and become what you have always dreamed of makes me, Amber Atkins, proud to be an American!”

What about you Instincters? What makes you “Proud to be an American” today? Sound off in the comments below, and have a very happy and safe Memorial Day!