Rep. George Santos Arrested on Federal Criminal Charges

Yes, the little boy that yelled the sky is falling was elected to the US Congress. But now Out, Gay, Liar, George Santos, representative from New York, was arrested on federal criminal charges on Wednesday, court appearance is expected to follow.

Which lie did they rope little George in on? For starters, since there are so many, this indictment (the first of many?) brings charges against Santos for tricking his supporters to donate to a company under false pretense. The money would support his campaign? Well, no, he used it for personal expenses, credit card bills, clothing, etc.

Once they get him behind closed doors, will there be more charges ?U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment:

“seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations. Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.”

It seems once there is an initial court appearance, which is expected later today, we will learn more about ALL of the charges against Santos.

The pile of his lies were tiresome at the beginning of his career.

From stealing from dogs, from his Jewish heritage and Holocaust ties, to where he worked and where he went to school, the man proved to be just pure toilet water. And where did he get all of his money for his campaign? There was $750k in PAC money, $750k in annual salary, Ponzi schemes (of course involving Florida). For his legal/criminal issues in Brazil, check fraud in Pennsylvania, and a stack of other “alleged” crimes. Innocent until proven guilty, but really.

Would he take the high road and resign? Of course not. He’ll have to be dragged through his own mud that he made and be a disgrace.