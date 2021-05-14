Republicans Blame Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage On President Biden

Do not be alarmed folks! Republican politicians right now this very second are tweeting and talking and discussing one of the country’s major (fake) issues – the dipping sauce shortage at Chick-fil-A! AND they know exactly who to blame – President Joe Biden. Yes you read that correctly, Republicans are losing their mind over the alleged shortage of dipping sauces at their favorite homophobic fast food restaurant.

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted:

Joe Biden is destroying America. https://t.co/0G1zpgS2ax — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

Even though President Biden is enjoying a 63 percent approval rating, he clearly isn’t doing his job according to Representative Lauren Boebert,

Is there no limit to how awful Biden’s America can get? https://t.co/fm9eGHhkel — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 12, 2021

Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Jackie Jags issued a statement saying:

“Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces. We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience.”

Could this just be all a rouse to drive up sales of their bottled sauce since many eagle-eyed Twitter users posted pictures of the wide availability of the sauce FOR SALE in grocery stores like Kroger’s?

Everyone freaking out about a shortage of Chick Fil A sauce clearly does not know they sell it by the bottle at Kroger. pic.twitter.com/NnxvFNhsxq — Shannon Smith WBIR (@ShannonSmithTV) May 12, 2021

Chick-fil-A is such an honest, upstanding company they would never do something like that! LOL. Another day of useless Republicans and their faux outrage over something so unimportant.

