Rest In Paradise, Willie Garson

Sex and the City’s Willie Garson Tragically Passes At 57 Due To A Short Illness

Willie Garson, globally known for his role as flamboyant and stylish Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's gay bestie on Sex and the City, has tragically passed at fifty-seven-years-old due to an undisclosed illness. Garson had recently been filming his scenes for the SATC reboot, Just Like That, and it's currently unknown if his scenes were completed before his passing or if this will somehow be written into the reboot as it's filming in real-time. Garson leaves behind an adopted son, Nathen Garson, who broke the news on his Instagram.

While we are most familiar with Garson playing Stanford and acting out the ultimate gay wedding to on-screen rival turned love interest, Mario Cantone, in the tainted Sex and the City 2 film, he’s also acted in almost every television series in existence as cameo appearances including Boy Meets World, The X-Files, and Supergirl. Cantone took to Twitter to share his condolences and say goodbye to his on-screen husband: I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

SATC’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King, released a statement upon hearing the horrible news to Variety, telling us the cast and crew of the current reboot was aware of his illness:

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

As we celebrate Garson’s impact on media and in the lives of those he loved, let’s remind ourselves of one of our favorite scenes as he portrayed the ultimate gay-pettiness when Stanford wanted to showcase his younger, beefy beau to his arch rival below:

