Rest, Relax, and Recharge at a Getaway Near You

Before summer ends, there’s still time to get out into the wilderness and be one with nature. Nothing gets you rested and recharged better than the great outdoors! For those who don’t like to rough it–like me–Getaway House has the answer to all your camping in style needs.

Located just two hours outside major cities, Getaway’s cozy cabins provide restorative stays in nature where you can take a break from work, wifi, and routines, and enjoy the company of those who matter most.

Getaway believes in free time and truly being one with nature–a ritual they want to also be a right for everyone. For those who are constantly plugging away at work or hustling from one project to the next, Getaway is designed to help you find the pause you need to make you the best version of yourself possible.

Getaway outposts are designed to be more than a destination, but a way to create distance from the relentless demands of work, schedules, and technology. Their brand aims for guests to experience unscheduled, unstructured, and uninterrupted free time — not just for rest and rejuvenation, but to foster inspiration, creativity, and connection.

Getaway’s cozy, tiny cabins are designed to give you the perfect space to recharge. Cabins have everything you need and nothing you don’t, so you don’t have to think too hard about what you need for your stay.

Cabins, which are lovingly named for the grandparent of a staff member or guest, come equipped with AC and heat, so it’s always the perfect temperature no matter the season. You’ll also find lanterns, books, cards, and an activity booklet. Don’t forget indoor plumbing with hot water so you can wash off a day of hiking or to get your ready for a brisk morning walk.

If you’re feeling like challenging yourself to truly unplug, feel free to put your devices in the cell phone lockbox provided and just focus on trees, animals, and stars around you.

In a sudden fit to escape the busy work week, I headed to Getaway Big Bear in Running Springs, California, snuggled up next to Big Bear. Getaway Big Bear sits on 59 acres and includes 40 cabins that allow guests to embrace undistracted time, disconnect from work, and reconnect to what matters most to them. A scenic drive up the San Bernardino mountains leads to a secluded yet expansive campground where Getaway cabins create the perfect haven in the woods.

Checking into my Getaway cabin was extremely easy with a secure digital lock code that I received as a text message the morning of my getaway.

Inside, the cabin is as breathtaking as you have seen in pictures. Engulfed in natural wood and stainless steel the cabins alone make you want to revel in time you’ve dedicated to yourself. It’s perfect for sleeping in, staying up late, meditating, sipping your morning coffee, or writing your next great novel. Whatever you choose, your cabin will have a giant window that looks out onto possibility, imagination, and wanting adventure.

The kitchen is equipped with everything we needed to prepare a meal, all you have to do was bring our ingredients! They also have some provisions for purchase, in case you forgot anything–these include items like s’mores fixings, firewood, coffee, and tea.

Other than your favorite foods and snacks for the outdoors and personal items, here is a recommended packing list to make your Getaway complete:

Bug spray

Sunblock

Wireless speaker for light tunes

Favorite board game

Sandals or house shoes, if you like to keep your shoes off in the cabin

Headlamps or extra lanterns, if you want to light your campsite

Your next great read

A hammock if you want to hang around

Getaway Big Bear has some great nature walks for enjoying the vastness of the mountain ranges, sunsets, and even wildlife.

If you want to venture out while in Running Springs, here are some recommended daily excursions that we experienced and that you will find perfect for your getaway.

Lake Gregory Trail

Distance: 2.3 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Dogs allowed on-leash

This shady loop around Lake Gregory is a favorite fishing spot and features gorgeous wild flowers and lovely scenery. There’s a small park and drinking fountain bowl for dogs. You’ll be pleasantly surprised with Lake Gregory as it is very scenic and boasts a lot of activity. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can rent a kayak or pontoon boat and enjoy the views from the lake.

Heaps Peak Arboretum

Distance: 0.8 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Dogs allowed on-leash

An easy walk for everyone, grab a map from the kiosk before starting the trail to read up on the types of local trees and wildlife that surround the area. This is a simple walk, but a nice place to pack a lunch and eat at designated picnic areas. It’s required to purchase a parking permit when visiting Heaps Peak Arboretum, but it is good for 24 hours at other parks and trails listed on the permit.

Keller Peak Fire Lookout

Distance: 12.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed on-leash + horse-friendly

Along the way to Keller Peak are a children’s garden and a Ranger Fire outlook at the peak for stunning views. For a shorter hike, you can drive part of the way and walk to the summit. The peaks and valleys visible for miles are truly breathtaking. The fire lookout is so high in elevation that you can see weather patterns and cloud formations.

Pack your bags and plan your escape. It’s always the right time to take some time for yourself and get away.

All photos by David Lopez @mrdavelopez