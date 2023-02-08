Revisit Ashton Kutcher Looking Hot AF in His Calvins for a Photoshoot

VMan magazine recently posted a series of photos of Ashton Kutcher looking hot AF as a “dapper cyborg,” and we are HERE FOR IT.

As a part of their #VMANifesto, the magazine revisited the actor’s photoshoot for VMAN 10, which was photographed by Peruvian fashion photographer, Mario Testino. The retrospective is in celebration of their upcoming 50th issue, where they rediscover some of their “boldest moments from the last two decades.”

“A cover shoot so conceptual that it would be only be fitting that one of pop culture’s ultimate heartthrobs should play the role of a dapper cyborg,” VMAN 50’s editors noted about Kutcher’s photoshoot.

The story further reads:

“It was Mario Testino’s idea to make Ashton a ‘bionic man,’ and at the height of his career, it could not have been better.”

Here are the actor’s sexy cyborg pics for your viewing pleasure 😉

More recently, Kutcher is starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in Netflix’s romantic-comedy film, ‘Your Place or Mine.’ The movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

‘Your Place or Mine’ is set to premiere on Netflix on February 10. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Source: instagram.com/vman