Rhea Litre Dishes on Working With Cazwell & More on ‘Buckbonkey’

by
Credit: Rhea Litre

Rhea Litre is here to make your 2021 that much more sparkly and fabulous with the release of her debut EP Bunkbonkey

The LA-based entertainer, who refers to herself as “Drag’s Baddest B**ch”, spent some of her time in quarantine making this fantastic record which features the likes of Cazwell, Alaska, Mayhem Miller and more. 

Rhea chatted with us on the day of Bunkbonkey‘s release this past Friday where she dished on how it all came together, her high’s and low’s during COVID and when she thinks the clubs in and out of LA will open again amid such an insane time in the world. 

Check out our exclusive interview below! 

