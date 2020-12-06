‘RHOC’ Star Posts First Girlfriend Photo After Coming Out

A girlfriend AND a supportive husband?!

Earlier this week, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian. She also contributed her sobriety as the thing that gave her the strength to come out.

“I’m so happy where I am,” she said in an interview with GLAAD. “To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice. I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be.”

Now, the general public is getting to see how Braunwyn’s coming out has affected the two most important people in her life, her girlfriend and her husband. Yes, Braunwyn revealed that she still loves her husband, Sean, despite not being attracted to him. And, the two plan to stay married and will continue to raise their seven children together.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been,” she said.

But the feeling is mutual, as Sean Windham-Burke posted to his Instagram Story that he loves and supports his wife.

“I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always,” he wrote.

But then, who is this woman in Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s life? According to People, Brauwyn recently shared the first photo of her girlfriend since coming out as gay. And it’s believed the partner’s name is Kris. So far, nothing is known about this Kris. But, at least, we have this picture now.

So what’s next for Braunwyn Windham-Burke? Again, she plans to stay married to her husband Sean, and continue to parent their children with him. But on top of that, she told Page Six that she will give back to LGTBQ charities and other organizations as a way to express her thanks during this holiday season.

Source: GLAAD, People, Page Six,