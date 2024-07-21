Richard Simmons’ Heartfelt Final Message & Last Photo Revealed to Fans

The world lost a beacon of positivity and energy with the passing of Richard Simmons on July 13th, just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday. Known for his flamboyant style, short shorts, and sparkly tank tops, Simmons was a beloved figure who motivated millions to embrace fitness with his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” videos and dynamic personality.

In his touching final message before he passed away, Simmons expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes he received. “Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” he wrote. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday”​ (Newsner English)​​ (PopCrush)​.

His staff also shared the final post Simmons had planned for his fans: “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard”​ (Newsner English)​.

Simmons’ sudden death was met with an outpouring of love and tributes from fans and celebrities alike. Reality star Pauly Shore tweeted, “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend”​ (PopCrush)​. Ricki Lake and even The Goodyear Blimp also paid homage to Simmons’ infectious energy and kindness.

Reflecting on his legacy, Simmons’ brother, Lenny, encouraged fans to celebrate Richard’s life and remember the joy he brought to so many. “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives”​ (Newsner English)​.

From his humble beginnings in New Orleans to becoming a fitness guru in Beverly Hills, Simmons’ journey was one of transformation and inspiration. After battling his own weight issues, he helped millions of people worldwide lose weight and embrace healthier lifestyles through sensible eating and energetic exercise routines. His iconic studio, Slimmons, was a haven for anyone looking to get fit and have fun doing it​ (Newsner English)​.

As we bid farewell to this vibrant soul, let’s remember Richard Simmons not just for his larger-than-life personality but for the genuine care and support he offered to everyone he touched. Rest in peace, Richard Simmons. You will be dearly missed.

