Richard Simmons Shares Inspiring Message After Biopic Controversy

Richard Simmons recently shared an inspiring message to his fans where he opened up about the pain of being fun of, and loving himself despite it…

“For as long as I can remember, people have made fun of me. And people still to this day make fun of me. But you know what? I am glad to be me! And you should be glad that you are you,” the 75-year-old professional fitness coach expressed on his Facebook post.

Advertisement

He also shared a few songs in the hopes of spreading positivity to his fans, writing:

“Three songs to listen to: I Will Survive… I Am What I Am… and … This Is Me. These songs will uplift you.”

Simmons’ inspirational messages came after he voiced his disapproval for an upcoming biopic, which is centered on his life. Just hours after the news about Pauly Shore portraying him was announced, the fitness coach revealed his sentiments about the biographical film on Facebook.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support,” Simmons stated.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, variety.com