After a long hiatus, eclectic designer Richie Rich is making a comeback during New York Fashion Week tonight and taking his show to BKLYN Studios, a 13,000 sq ft event space located in Downtown Brooklyn inside of City Point. Richerette By Richie Rich will debut on Saturday, February 11th, at 7 PM, followed by a cocktail celebration for the launch.

The debut collection is inspired by Stevie Nicks and pays homage to the designer’s 90s Club Kids roots and the Disco era!

Richie Rich created a name for himself first in the 90s as a notable club kid regular at The Limelight and other hotspots. It’s like, where Studio 54 left off, the New York club kids of the late 1980s and early 1990s continued the glittery glam debauchery every night at a range of venues like Danceteria/ The Limelight was among the city’s most famous clubs of the era, serving as a decadent playground for gay youths, trans youngsters, fashion freaks, and artsy types. Rich was one of its most impressive standouts.

It was clear to many that Rich had star power in the early days as he hosted events along with the notorious, late club personality Michael Alig and DJ Keoki. His stunning displays of self-expression, complete with garish theatrical clown-punk makeup and wild handmade attire, made him one of NYC’s most prominent clubland figures.

Later, and wisely moving beyond nightlife occupationally, Rich lived up to the hype of his colorful persona by creating the high fashion brand, Heatherette in 2001.

Along with partner Traver Rains, Heatherette featured gender-bending, high-glam, rock n roll looks and merged celebrity pop culture with fashion. Their star-studded runway shows boasted a bevy of fashion icons and media stars like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Ellen DeGeneres, Amanda Lepore, and the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Fashionistas worldwide have early awaited Rich’s return to fashion, and the Richerette show is set to surprise and delight the crowd. For the first time, a limited amount of tickets will be available to the public, and fans will be able to attend the show alongside celebrities, influencers, and fashion insiders!

Tickets are available here. Tickets include access to the runway show, a gift bag, and admission to the cocktail party. A portion of the sales will be donated to The LGBT Center.

Here’s your chance to hang with the in-crowd, darlings, so get your tickets today! You don’t want to miss it!