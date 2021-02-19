Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video Now in UHD

Everyone knows about the “Rickrolling” meme. However, in case you don’t, here’s a quick rundown of the internet trend. People would put up a hyperlinked item that promised something that had never been seen before, but when you clicked on the link it would take you to the music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video. You can watch the video that goes into the history as well as a more detailed history of the meme.

Now thanks to advances in technology, you can “rickroll” people in UHD. The music video can now be seen in 4K at 60 frames per second.

The 4K remaster can be seen below.

Reactions to the 4K video of Rick Astley’s hit song have been trending on Twitter.

Sources: Know Your Meme, CNET