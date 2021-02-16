Ricky Martin Becomes The Spokesperson For onePULSE

Ricky Martin is now a spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation.

The Grammy-winning singer was recently named a partner and spokesperson for the Orlando nonprofit. The nonprofit was founded to honor the lives and deaths of the 49 murdered victims at the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. As the foundation’s spokesperson, Martin will work on a series of PSAs to promote tolerance and the organization. With Martin’s help as the new face of the organization, onePULSE hopes to get more national recognition.

The announcement of Martin’s partnership was made in conjunction with the new OutLove Hate campaign. The campaign is a fundraiser to help with the construction of a Pulse memorial and museum at the location of the shooting. As for the fundraiser’s goal, the organization hopes to raise $49 million. They hope to do that by encouraging 1 million people to donate $49 before the museum’s planned opening in 2022.

“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum,” said Martin in a statement. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership.”

“We are thrilled to have one of the best-selling international music artists of all time join our Pulse family as a national spokesperson,” Earl Crittenden, onePULSE Foundation board chair, added. “His global platform allows us to share our mission with even more audiences, ensuring Pulse’s legacy of love lives on forever.”

The 2016 shooting within the Pulse nightclub is considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. 49 people were killed and an additional 53 were wounded. The surrounding Latinx community was especially affected by the tragedy. In response, many local Latinx organizations provided bilingual services such as vigils and memorials in the wake of the tragedy. As such, it makes even more sense to have Martin now serve as the face of onePULSE.

