Ricky Martin Bonds with Twin Sons Amid Divorce with Jwan Yosef

Following the announcement of his divorce with Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin recently posted a video of him spending quality time with his 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter shared an Instagram Reel, of him and his sons enjoying their bonding time on a yacht in Monaco. They can be seen basking under the sun and swimming in the water, which is a lovely sight to see between the father and sons. <3

“Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight #Monaco #hijos,” Martin wrote on the caption.

Aside from the twins Matteo and Valentino, the soon-to-be ex-husbands also have a 4-year-old daughter named Lucia and a 3-year-old son named Renn together. On July 6, Martin and Yosef announced their decision to get a divorce after 6 years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” a part of their joint statement via People reads.

Martin and Yosef also shared their future hopes for their family, expressing:

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Source: people.com