Ricky Martin Celebrates The Weekend + More Eye Candy

by

rickymartin

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with international pop star Ricky Martin celebrating the weekend.

Dani Garrido served up the furry goodness:

dani

Sterling Walker was down for a self-care Saturday night:

sterling

Jordan Torres worked up a shiny sweat:

jordan

Bear trio powers – activate:

labare

Felipe was feeling those Rio vibes (click to play):

Gerson Subauste dropped the requisite gym selfie:

subauste

David Ortega is ready for the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico:

DavidO

Marcel Vinnicius struck a pose:

marcel

Ben and Andrew are ready for Halloween as the Bam Bam twins:

 

 
 
 
 
 
