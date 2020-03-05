Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Team Up For A Fall 2020 Tour

This coming September, many of us will be mourning the end of Summer 2020, but a just-announced tour will just be heating up. It was announced yesterday that Spanish language pop superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin would be teaming up for their first double headlining tour together. The multi-platinum global artists are kicking off a North American tour starting in Phoenix AZ on September 5th. The show will travel everywhere from Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Miami, and Philadelphia before wrapping up October 30th in Atlanta, GA. Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra will be appearing as the opening act throughout the tour.

While this is the first tour together for both Iglesias and Martin, some of their best tracks have been their partnerships with female duet partners. From Ricky Martin’s duets with Madonna and vocal powerhouse Christina Aguilera and Iglesias’s duet with the dearly departed Whitney Houston, these two international pop princes have shown that some of their best and most popular musical content has been when they have teamed up with fellow musical powerhouses. Could we see Martin & Iglesias team up for a duet live on stage during their North American tour?

Tickets available Thursday March 12th @ 10am here